Florida man with meth pipe steals tourist train, picks up passengers for wild ride — and announces it's his 'birthday': Cops

A Florida man celebrated his birthday on July 4 by stealing a tourist train in Key West, picking up passengers, and having a meth pipe in his possession, according to police.

Citing the arrest report, WPLG-TV said police received a call just before 11:30 a.m. Friday that a man had stolen the Conch Tour Train.

The arrest report states Winslow picked up 'two random passengers' while driving the trolley.

Police officers responded to the Conch Tour Train Depot, where they were informed that one of the trackless trolley trains had been hijacked.

According to the arrest report, police said Jonathan Patrick Winslow of Big Torch Key — who indeed was celebrating his 57th birthday — left his Kia vehicle in the train depot's parking lot while it was still running "with rock music playing on the radio."

A train depot employee told police that Winslow claimed to have worked at the tourism business years ago and wanted to take a tour of the train, WPLG said, citing the arrest report.

However, the worker reportedly told officers that Winslow got into the trolley and drove away.

The employee was "confused" but allegedly told investigators that perhaps Winslow had received permission to drive the train. As you might imagine, that wasn't the case.

Tour company employees reportedly told police that GPS could track the train — and it turns out that it was on the move in downtown Key West.

Police said officers were able to track down the stolen Conch Tour Train at the massively popular Southernmost Point Buoy tourist attraction and stop it before anything tragic occurred during the wild ride.

The arrest report states that Winslow "exhibited rapid speech and appeared excited" while officers informed him that he would be arrested.

Police allegedly claimed Winslow told them that he merely "borrowed" the train. WPLG reported that Winslow told officers that he previously worked at the Conch Tour Train Depot; police said he stressed that "today is his birthday."

Winslow was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Key West jail facility.

Authorities said a methamphetamine pipe was discovered in Winslow's pocket when a corrections deputy searched him at the jail, according to the arrest report.

Winslow allegedly asserted, "It's a weed pipe." However, investigators disagreed.

Winslow was charged with burglary, grand theft auto, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jail records show Winslow was being detained on a $60,000 bond.

