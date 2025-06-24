Cheap hot dog sparks deadly dispute at nudist resort that ends in grisly deaths of elderly couple and dog: Police

The deaths of an elderly couple and their dog last year occurred after an argument over a cheap hot dog at a nudist resort in California, according to recent police testimony.

Michael Sparks, 62, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2024. The San Bernardino County District Attorney stated that Sparks was hit with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 79-year-old Daniel Menard and his 73-year-old wife, Stephanie Menard.

'Chopped up my neighbors. Didn’t know I had it in me. SNAPPED.'

Sparks had been neighbors with the elderly couple at the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort in Colton.

According to Patch, the couple disappeared from their home on Aug. 24, 2024.

Redlands Police Detective Thomas Williams last week testified at a preliminary hearing at the San Bernardino Justice Center that following his arrest, Sparks told a fellow inmate what happened.

"[The inmate] said Mr. Sparks told him the incident started over a hot dog that Daniel Menard had purchased for him,” Williams stated, according to the Press-Enterprise. "He said Mr. Sparks felt that the hot dog was a jab at him, making him feel like he was worth only a dollar hot dog, and that’s what set him off that day."

Williams added that the inmate said Sparks "went outside and struck Mr. Menard in the head until his head caved in. Mrs. Menard came out yelling, ‘No! No!’ and then he began striking Mrs. Menard and Mr. Menard with a rake, a hoe, and a hammer."

According to Williams, Sparks brought the bodies of the elderly couple into a concrete bunker he had built underneath his trailer.

Citing an alleged conversation between Sparks and another inmate, the Press-Enterprise reported that Sparks admitted he had "dismembered" Stephanie Menard and "mutilated" Daniel Menard.

Detective Williams said police found dismembered body parts of the elderly couple in several black plastic bags and an orange Home Depot bucket just days after they went missing.

In addition, Fox News reported that Sparks told an inmate he had drowned the couple's Shih Tzu dog Cuddles in a sink. Sparks allegedly left the dog's body outside for coyotes to eat.

Witness Gale Heidelberg testified in court that she worked with Sparks when he had a job as a truck driver.

Heidelberg told San Bernardino County Deputy District Attorney Sean Han during the hearing that she had a text message exchange after seeing Sparks' neighborhood on a local news broadcast regarding the missing couple.

Heidelberg allegedly texted Sparks, "I am watching news. Something going on where you live. Are you in town?”

Sparks reportedly replied, "It's me. Committing suicide today. Take care. Bye."

Heidelberg purportedly responded frantically, “Wait. What’s going on? Where are you?”

Sparks allegedly texted back, "Chopped up my neighbors. Didn’t know I had it in me. SNAPPED."

Witness Wayne Marinelli — who had to compose himself during his court appearance — testified that he searched for the elderly couple but instead saw Sparks washing out a 55-gallon drum that seemed to have blood inside it, according to the Press-Enterprise.

Resident John Hillis reportedly testified that he was "best friends" with the Menards. Hillis said Stephanie Menard had muscular dystrophy and needed a cane to walk while Daniel Menard had been suffering from dementia.

Hillis noted in court that he became worried on Aug. 25, 2024, when Stephanie did not make her typical call to him to pick them up to bring them to church.

Hillis looked for the couple and said their Chrysler Sebring was in a driveway with the keys in the ignition. Hillis went inside the Menard's home to locate them since the elderly couple allegedly provided him with a key to their house.

Hillis told the courtroom that he noticed Stephanie’s purse and Daniel's wallet were inside the home. However, Hillis was most alarmed that Stephanie's cane also was inside the home, the Press-Enterprise reported.

"She doesn’t cross the threshold of the door without the cane,” Hillis said in court.

The Press-Enterprise noted that what "ultimately" set off Sparks was his "humiliation over a hot dog."

Sparks eventually was charged with animal cruelty for the alleged drowning of the dog.

Sparks has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

District Attorney Jason Anderson did not reveal if he will seek the death penalty against Sparks, according to the Press-Enterprise.

Sparks is currently being held without bail.

Sparks reportedly is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

