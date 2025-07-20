AI robots take over major cities — and some of them are gay

The era of the humanoid robot is seemingly upon us, with sightings of the man-made creatures becoming more common across major cities in America.

One robot was caught on camera wandering 7 Mile Road in Detroit, as it waved at people driving by. While a little jarring to the human eye, the robot is part of the Interactive Combat League, which holds robot fights in the city.

Another robot whose true purpose remains a mystery has been wandering the streets of West Hollywood wearing Pride flags on its elbows, a brown cowboy hat, and a banner across its chest that reads, “Rizzbot.”

Under “Rizzbot,” another banner reads, “Not Elon’s B***h.”

The robot has been caught on film dancing in the street, meeting strangers, and running across Santa Monica Boulevard on a crosswalk.

The AI-powered robot weighs 77 pounds and was built by Unitree Robotics, which is based in China.

“You put the robots in the neighborhoods, and then they assimilate to whatever the neighborhood is,” BlazeTV host ¼ Black Garrett says on “Normal World.”

“Whoever made that was a scientist who stuffed it with gay stereotypes,” BlazeTV host Dave Landau chimes in, adding, “It’s a gay robot.”

