Trump drops evidence against Schiff, calls for his prosecution

The Trump administration has continued to drop receipts over the weekend. Since Tulsi Gabbard's bombshell document release on the alleged "treasonous conspiracy" surrounding the Trump-Russia hoax, Trump has called for justice to be served to his political opponents.

Most recently, Trump posted a document that allegedly shows that Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) committed mortgage fraud. In his message on Truth Social, the president called for Schiff to be prosecuted.

'I'd love to see [Adam Schiff] brought to justice.'

"Adam Schiff is a THIEF! He should be prosecuted, just like they tried to prosecute me, and everyone else — The only difference is, WE WERE TOTALLY INNOCENT, IT WAS ALL A GIANT HOAX!" the president said in a Truth Social post on Sunday afternoon.

Schiff appears to have indicated that a property in Maryland was his primary residence, per the document shared by President Trump.

Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Schiff was not prohibited from listing the Maryland property as his primary residence while he was a congressman, according to Fox News. However, some have pointed out conflicting listings in filings dating back to 2003, as Just the News has previously reported. According to these reports, Schiff apparently listed properties in both Maryland and California as his primary residence.

On Tuesday, Peter Doocy of Fox News pressed Trump on his past claims about Adam Schiff. "When you said that you want Adam Schiff brought to justice, what does that mean?" Doocy asked, to which Trump said: "I'd love to see him brought to justice."

Sen. Schiff did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment. Earlier this week, he characterized Trump's allegations as a "baseless attempt at political retribution."

A spokesperson for Schiff also told Fox News Digital: "The lenders who provided the mortgages for both homes were well aware of then-Representative Schiff's Congressional service and of his intended year-round use of both homes, neither of which were vacation homes. He has always been completely transparent about this."

