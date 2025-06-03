Fire attack on Jewish protesters in Boulder has 'nothing to do with the border': Colorado Democrat

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) said President Donald Trump was wrong to bring up the issue of immigration in the aftermath of a terrorist attack on Jewish protesters allegedly perpetrated by an immigrant reportedly in the U.S. illegally.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman — a 45-year-old Egyptian national in the United States illegally, according to the DHS — has been charged with the arson attack on pro-Israel protesters who had gathered in Boulder, Colorado, to advocate the release of the hostages who remain in Hamas custody. Soliman overstayed his visa issued under the Biden-Harris administration. He filed for asylum in 2022 and was given a work permit.

In response to the attack, Trump said the suspect had come into the United States "through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. ... This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland."

Open borders, burned streets: Immigration insanity hits Boulder Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

When asked by CNN about Trump bringing up how Soliman entered the country, Crow asserted it had "nothing to do with the border."

"Well, President Trump routinely just attacks his opponents when terrible things happen. And that‘s not leadership. That‘s not the type of leadership that the president needs. Of course we need answers. We need answers about the visa overstay, and a visa overstay is not — has nothing to do with the border," Crow explained.

"You know, I believe in border security. We need border security, but in this incident, it doesn‘t look like that is what is at play here at all. And we need to enforce the laws. There's no doubt about it. But President Trump has been president for nearly six months now, and I want to know why an attack that had been planned for the entirety of that time was missed," he continued. "You know, what should have been seen? What were the warning signals? What did the FBI know, what the FBI didn‘t know — we do need some answers to all of these questions."

The Boulder attack bolsters the Trump administration's position of cracking down not only on people who crossed the border illegally, but people who have overstayed their visas, even if they do not have criminal records. From day one, administration officials like border czar Tom Homan have said anyone who is in the country illegally is subject to deportation.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, illegal aliens who did not have a criminal record were not prioritized for removal.

