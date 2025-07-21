Gotcha trap legend James O’Keefe unpacks Coldplay cheater scandal with Alex Stein

James O’Keefe is the king of sting operations. From Planned Parenthood, NPR, and Pfizer to Disney, the FBI, and Google, no government or corporate entity can hide its secrets once O’Keefe Media Group finds a chink in their armor. Over the years, O’Keefe’s undercover journalists and hidden cameras have captured countless executives, officials, and employees sharing damning internal secrets.

On a recent episode of “Prime Time with Alex Stein,” the gotcha trap legend joined Alex to break down an embarrassing bust that’s going viral right now: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his head of HR, Kristin Cabot, engaging in what looks to be an extramarital affair at a Coldplay concert.

Alex plays the clip of Byron and Cabot’s cringeworthy jumbotron moment. The camera pans to them, and Byron can be seen standing behind Cabot with his arms wrapped romantically around her. The second they recognize they’re on camera, Byron ducks out of frame while Cabot covers her face and turns her back to the camera.

Their reaction was recorded and soon after blasted out on social media, where it’s already garnered over 100 million views.

“You can tell they were caught,” Alex says. “I mean, the hand is in the cookie jar.”

“People don’t like the mirror. They don’t like seeing the reality,” says O’Keefe, who compares the suspected cheaters’ reactions to the reactions of the people he catches in OMG’s sting operations.

OMG’s latest victim reacted very similarly to Byron and Cabot. Video footage released on July 15 captures Johnson & Johnson lead regulatory scientist Joshua Rys allegedly admitting to his undercover date that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine wasn’t safe or effective . But when O’Keefe confronted him, Rys denied his identity and tried to hide in the bathroom before he finally tried to convince O’Keefe to not air the story.

To hear more about OMG’s latest project, “American Swiper,” watch the episode above.

