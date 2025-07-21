Democrat records himself exhibiting severe symptoms of Trump derangement syndrome

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) has joined the many Democrats expressing outrage over the deportation of illegal immigrants under President Trump — despite the fact that deportation rates are lower under Trump than they were during the Obama era.

After a lawful ICE raid at a Carpinteria cannabis nursery, Carbajal took the time to record himself airing his grievances from outside the nursery, one of which was that he was denied entry into the raid.

“I came here to do my congressional oversight responsibilities,” Carbajal said in a video posted to social media following the lawful Carpinteria cannabis nursery ICE raid this week.

“When I got here, there was obviously a crowd of protests, and it was overkill. Over 50 ICE agents that were here, and they were conducting this operation. They were creating fear, anxiety, and intimidation,” he continued.

“They were dressed in military garb, clothing, military-grade weapons. They were just creating an untenable, incendiary circumstance where they could have got members of the public and themselves hurt. They were pouring gasoline on the flames of this situation.”

“We don’t do that in America. This is overkill. This was ridiculous. This was a bunch of crap. And I’m here to do our oversight. They didn’t let me through,” he added.

“This is one of the weirdest phenomenons I’ve ever seen,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments. “First of all, ICE is not deporting as many people as they have in the past, as Barack Obama did. And B, they should be deporting people at a pretty rapid rate, and they should be getting rid of criminals, and that’s what they’re doing.”

“But for some reason,” he adds, “Trump derangement syndrome — they’re all over this administration.”

