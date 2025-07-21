Video: Over 20 thugs try breaking into jewelry store. But gun-toting store owner isn't about to let them get away with it.

It was around closing time Thursday at a jewelry store in Anaheim, California, when the store owner told KTTV-TV five cars pulled up to the front of the store.

Indeed, security camera video shows over 20 individuals quickly exiting vehicles and gathering at the entrance of Al-Amira Jewelry, the station reported.

The owner told the station he heard a loud noise, and when he looked at the door, he saw 'many people. I can't count it.'

It appears to be a coordinated operation, as video shows the similarly dressed crew trying to break into the store; they use pickaxes and sledgehammers to smash the door, KTTV said.

Suddenly, though, video shows the entire gang turning tail and running back into the cars — scattering in unison as if their lives depended on it.

Well, it turns out that their lives were very much at stake.

That's because the store owner fired at the would-be robbers, KTTV said.

The station said video from inside the store shows people running behind the counter — and then several of them coming back out with guns.

KTTV said the store owner fired one shot.

In the aftermath, the store owner spoke to the station about the incident, though his face was blurred and his identity wasn't revealed.

He noted to KTTV that he believes the crooks had been watching the store — as they attempted their break-in several minutes after one of the last customers departed the business — and that some of his family members were in the store at the time.

"Then I have to defend myself and my store and my employees. I take my gun, I shoot one bullet, I scare [the person at the door], he moved, and the problem is done," the store owner added to KTTV.

Mohammad Abuershaid, an attorney for the jewelry store, added to the station that "every single one of them was covered in black, head to toe."

Mahmud Salem, who has owned Sahara Falafel — a popular restaurant near the jewelry store — for 30 years, told KTTV he's never seen anything like it.

"It was like a movie," Salem added to the station.

The jewelry store owner also told KTTV that his business endured one similar incident prior to Thursday's attempted break-in, but the crooks weren't able to enter the store that time, either.

Anaheim police on Monday told Blaze News there are "no updates as of this morning" and "no arrests have been made," but "detectives are still working the case." Blaze News also asked police if the store owner is in the clear after firing a gun in the incident, and police said "that will be up to the District Attorney’s office. We document all aspects of the incident for filing considerations."

Thieves about a month ago targeted a jewelry store across the street from Al-Amira Jewelry, the station said, noting that the crooks drove a vehicle through the front of Besan Jewelry and made off with items worth more than $3 million.

Police in Glendale said foreign nationals got away with a jewelry store heist in May — but a month later they got caught amid a theft attempt since cops were ready for them.

