Video: Gun-toting jewelry store owner knows just what to do after burglar breaks in — and shocked crook makes hilarious exit

After closing up Sidrony Jewelers on Saturday, goldsmith Garrett Peddicord was settling in for "benchwork" in the back of his Omaha, Nebraska, store when something caught his eye on a security monitor, KETV-TV reported.

Turns out, a crook tossed a large rock through one of the store's front windows around 11:30 p.m. After shattered glass littered the floor, the burglar — of course dressed completely in black — entered the store through the new opening.

Peddicord spent about three years in the U.S. military in Afghanistan and also owns Athena Arms in Bellevue, the station said. Naturally, he knew exactly what to do.

“I typically carry a firearm on my waist, even after hours. It’s just one of those things,” he told KETV before patting his pockets and running through his mental checklist. “Keys, wallet, firearm.”

'Hey, m-effer!'

Peddicord drew his gun and headed out to where the action was, explaining to KETV that he purposely made loud steps to warn the crook somebody was coming. Peddicord added to the station that he also shouted, "Hey, m-effer!" — substituting a redacted version of the curse word we all know he used.

Suffice it to say, the burglar was quite scared, immediately throwing up his hands and almost daintily jogging to the exit before dutifully jumping through the opening in the window he busted.

"That sort of unprovoked attack on what I've worked so hard to build here is pretty upsetting," Peddicord added to the station.



Peddicord explained to KETV that the gun he carries "is the same as any of the other tools" he keeps in his workshop. “They all serve a purpose," he added to the station. "But this is the one tool that I hope to never have to use.”

Omaha police could not immediately confirm whether the burglar was caught, KETV noted.

