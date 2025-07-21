After 77 years, In-N-Out is moving to Tennessee — here's why

During the pandemic, In-N-Out was among the very few companies that immediately stood up against the tyrannical measures to force the vaccine on unwilling citizens.

In a statement sent to ABC7 News in San Francisco at the time, the burger chain indicated that it would “refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”

“We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive,” the company’s statement said.

“There were so many pressures and just hoops we were having to jump through. You know, ‘You’ve got to do this, they have to wear a mask, you have to put this plastic thing up between us and our customers,’” Lynsi Snyder, president of In-N-Out Burger, tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.”

“But that was definitely where we held the line. ... We’re not policing our customers,” she continues.

After its refusal to bow down to the vaccine mandates, In-N-Out was “shut down for a brief moment,” but Snyder believes “it was worth it.”

Now, In-N-Out is building an office in Franklin, Tennessee, a place that did not see the same authoritarian response.

Snyder is moving herself and her family to Tennessee along with it.

“Number one priority is really keeping the company the same company that my grandparents started as,” she tells Stuckey. “I want the legacy to continue.”

“We don’t want to be in every state, and we don’t want to ever compromise our values and standards and the cornerstones that my grandparents laid down,” she continues, adding, “so it’s really just keeping those priorities at the forefront when we make decisions.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.