USA Today tries to garner sympathy for family of suspect in horrific Boulder attack and gets obliterated online

The investigation into a horrific firebombing attack on pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, continues, but the mainstream media wasted no time in trying to raise sympathy for the family of the suspected attacker, Mohamed Sabry Soliman.

An article in USA Today was torched on social media for profiling the suspect's daughter, who was detained along with the man's wife and four other children. The White House has indicated that they are being fast-tracked for deportation.

'The language around lighting Jews on fire is simply sanitized. A regime of ghouls and a media of fools.'

The USA Today article doesn't detail much about the family's immigration status except to allude to the father's arrival in the U.S. in 2022 on a travel visa. He reportedly overstayed his visa, and USA Today said that he tried to apply for asylum.

The article reported that it was "unclear" whether the family entered the U.S. at the same time that the father did. It did, however, offer a glowing list of all the accomplishments of daughter Habiba Soliman, who was able to excel academically despite not initially knowing English.

Fifteen people were injured in the attack, one very seriously. Federal officials have called the incident a terror attack, though local law enforcement is avoiding the label as the investigation continues.

The tone of the article was met with bewilderment from many on social media, given the horrific nature of the attack.

"It's incredible how much more explicit sympathy the daughter of a man who lit elderly Jews on fire gets in our media than the Jews he lit on fire. The language around lighting Jews on fire is simply sanitized. A regime of ghouls and a media of fools," responded Alex Zeldin, contributor to Washington Post.

"There are a lot of sad stories related to this administration’s immigration policies, but this is absolutely not one of them," replied writer Emily Zanotti.

"Hey @USATODAY — where are the profiles of the victims? You know ... the people almost burned to death?" said radio host Matt Murphy.

"Don’t you hate it when your dad tries to murder a bunch of Jewish senior citizens and you’re not welcome in the country anymore," said Billy Gribbin, a GOP communications director.

"She should blame her father for being a violent, racist asshole," replied Pradheep Shanker of National Review.

Investigators say the terror suspect had plotted the attack for over a year and had waited to act until his oldest daughter had graduated from high school. He had sought out a "Zionist" group to attack in revenge for the Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip, according to an arrest warrant.

