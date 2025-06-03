Boulder illegal alien terror suspect plotted for year: Cops say he stalked Israel group, posed as gardener, has 'no regret'

An arrest warrant revealed additional details about the Boulder, Colorado, terror suspect and his alleged nefarious plot against a pro-Israel group.

The suspect was accused of using a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to burn participants in the "Run for Their Lives" group, an organization that meets weekly to advocate for the hostages held captive by Hamas since October 2023.

'He would go back and do it again and had no regret doing what he did.'

The hateful attack, which occurred on Sunday, reportedly caused injuries to 12 victims. Two individuals remain hospitalized, including one victim who is in critical condition. No fatalities have been reported.

The district attorney's affidavit for arrest, obtained by Blaze News, revealed that Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national, is facing several charges in connection with the brutal attack, including eight counts of "First Degree Murder (after deliberation) - Criminal Attempt" and eight counts of "First Degree Murder (extreme indifference) - Criminal Attempt." He is also charged with first-degree assault and possession of an incendiary device.

The arrest warrant stated that the suspect carried out the assault "as vengeance for 'his people,'" whom he described as Palestinians.

Law enforcement authorities learned that Soliman had allegedly meticulously planned out the Sunday attack for a year, waiting for his eldest daughter to graduate from high school before carrying it out. She reportedly graduated last week.

Soliman reportedly told law enforcement that he sought out a "Zionist" group online and found that "Run for Their Lives" held weekly gatherings.

"Mohamed expressed his hatred for the Zionist Organization as they support and fund the bombings that are taking place in Palestine," the warrant read. "Mohamed said anyone who supports the exist[ence] of Israel on 'our land' is Zionist."

Yet Soliman claimed that the attack "had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land (Palestine)," the arrest warrant read.

In preparation for the attack, Soliman allegedly purchased items to create the Molotov cocktails, which he learned how to make on YouTube, and a homemade flamethrower in Castle Rock before he headed to Boulder, the arrest warrant indicated.

However, the use of incendiary devices allegedly was not part of his original plan.

"Mohamed said he had to use Molotov cocktails after he was denied the purchase of a gun due to him not being a legal citizen. Mohamed said he took a concealed carry class where he learned to shoot a gun but that all changed after he was denied the purchase," according to the warrant.

Law enforcement said he arrived near the group's meeting spot dressed in disguise as a gardener, wearing an orange vest and a backpack sprayer while carrying flowers.

He used the backpack sprayer, filled with gasoline, to douse himself "because he had planned on dying," the warrant stated.

Soliman reportedly told law enforcement that he wanted "all" of the protest participants to "die," adding that "he would go back and do it again and had no regret doing what he did."

He allegedly described the attack as "revenge" because the "Zionist group did not care about thousands of hostages from Palestine" but only about "their benefit, money, and power."

Soliman insisted to law enforcement that he acted alone and no one knew about his plan.

He faces up to 624 years in prison if convicted on all local counts. In addition, Soliman was also charged with a federal hate crime, according to the FBI's arrest affidavit.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fox News reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations arrested Soliman's wife and children. Their immigration status is unclear at this time.

When reached for comment, the DHS referred Blaze News to Secretary Kristi Noem's Tuesday post on X.

She wrote, "Today, @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody."

"This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it," Noem continued. "I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families. Justice will be served."

