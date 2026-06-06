New York town official upset that LGBTQ+ members won't be 'seen' after Pride flag is removed

The officials of a Western New York town voted to remove Pride flags from town properties after protests against the flag were raised at the beginning of Pride Month.

The Webster Town Board voted 3-2 to take down the flag on Thursday after a contentious meeting, and it was taken down at 9 a.m. the next day.

'The town did not raise the Pride flag. One elected officer made that decision on his own.'

Town Supervisor Alex Scialdone said in a statement to WHAM-TV that he was disappointed in the vote but would respect the decision.

"Everyone deserves to be seen, heard, and accepted for who they are. Last evening, I was moved hearing from members of our communities — many of the lifelong residents — who finally felt recognized and accepted by the Town they live in," said Scialdone.

"While I am extremely disappointed in my colleagues' actions last evening, I am equally encouraged by the resounding messages of love from Webster and beyond," he added. "This is the Webster I see and will advocate for now and into the future."

The resolution from Councilmember John Cahill said only U.S. flags could be flow from town properties.

"Government property should only display government flags — the U.S. flag, the state flag, and the municipal flag," said resident Laurie Read in a statement at the hearing. "This ensures neutrality, avoids political or social favoritism, and respects the purpose of public property as a shared civic space."

WHAM reported that a protester holding a Pride flag tried to keep officials from taking down down the flag from the town's flagpole, but they eventually won the day.

RELATED: Activist tries to rip down US flag at Stonewall National Monument as officials return Pride flag removed by Trump order

Critics said that the flag had been raised without the consent of the entire town board.

"The town did not raise the Pride flag. One elected officer made that decision on his own," said one unidentified speaker from the hearing.



Webster is a town of about 42,000 residents located east of Rochester.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!