Ilhan Omar claims Trump wants to sleep with his daughter and calls his supporters 'stupid' in crazed rant

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota unleashed an unhinged rhetorical attack against President Donald Trump after he accused her of playing a part in the Somali fraud ring.

The president lashed out at Omar while speaking about his new anti-fraud task force from the White House and criticized Somalia, the country she immigrated from.

'She's one of the ringleaders. She's bad news, really bad news. She's so bad for our country.'

"Everyone knows they've been cheating for years. It's the first ever, and it's gotta be stopped. It's gotta be stopped. Think of it: Somalia is a third-world, maybe a fourth-world nation. One of the worst, one of the most dangerous," Trump said, with Vice President JD Vance at his side.

"They don't have anything. They don't have councils. They don't have government. They don't have police. They shoot each other all over the place. They come here, and they steal $19 billion — it's crazy," he added.

"And Ilhan Omar, I hope this is part of it, but she married her brother supposedly. I mean, there's a lot of documentation. That means she's here illegally, and she's a congresswoman," Trump alleged. "And I hope you're gonna be looking at that or somebody is, all right? Because she's one of the ringleaders. She's bad news, really bad news. She's so bad for our country."

Omar responded with a crazed attack on the president in a post on social media.

"The most disturbing part of his unhinged comments is how comfortable he is in telling the world how stupid he and his followers are," Omar wrote.

"But I guess it's expected from a man who regularly and publicly fantasized about sleeping with his own daughter and is clearly implicated in the worst pedophile coverup case," she added.

The anti-fraud task force will be headed up by Vance.

RELATED: Minnesota news outlet is getting wrecked online for story on Somali migrants' economic impact on Minnesota

The president's accusation that the Somalian community is responsible for $19 billion in fraud appears to be based on an estimate by then-federal prosecutor Joe Thompson, who said in December that as much as half of the $18 billion in federal funds billed in Minnesota could be fraudulent. Thompson later quit over his objections to immigration policy.

One of the larger convictions of fraud in the Somalian community from Minnesota involved $250 million of pandemic funds stolen through the Feeding Our Future scheme.

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