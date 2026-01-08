Minnesota’s fraud avalanche begins: How a ‘nonprofit’ scammed $250M meant for needy children

As Minnesota reels from the day care fraud scandal, the Feeding Our Future scam, a separate scheme that sparked broader investigations into the state's oversight failures, continues to unfold in the courts.

The $250 million COVID-era con, which involved defrauding a taxpayer-subsidized child nutrition program, has already resulted in 78 individuals facing charges and 57 convictions, with additional charges pending.

Much like the alleged day care scheme, in which care center owners allegedly received kickbacks from the government for children they never served, many of those working with the purported nonprofit organization Feeding Our Future were charged with billing for food that was never provided to children. Many of those involved in both of these scandals are Somali.

'To be clear, this is not an isolated scheme.'

In September 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota announced the first wave of federal criminal charges against dozens of individuals tied to Feeding Our Future for their alleged role in scamming the Federal Child Nutrition Program, which provides free meals to children in need.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture operates the program, distributing federal taxpayer dollars on a per-meal basis to the Minnesota Department of Education, which oversees the program locally. The MDE then provides reimbursement funds to sponsoring agencies such as Feeding Our Future that support sites that distribute meals directly to those in need.

The first 47 defendants were accused of using government funds to enrich themselves while falsely claiming the money was used to feed over 30,000 children daily.

As part of the conspiracy, defendants allegedly formed numerous shell companies to receive and launder the taxpayer proceeds, submitting fraudulent documentation, including meal count sheets, food invoices, and attendance rosters with fake names. The Department of Justice reported that one of the fabricated rosters listed names created by a random-name-generating website. Some defendants allegedly used an Excel formula to populate random ages between 7 and 17, since the sites could be reimbursed only for meals provided to children.

The scheme allowed Feeding Our Future, which was founded in 2016 and claimed to have opened over 250 sites, to receive more than $18 million in administrative fees alone. The DOJ also claimed that some of the nonprofit's employees accepted bribes and kickbacks, many in the form of cash disguised as "consulting fees," from individuals and companies.

Instead of feeding children, the defendants allegedly used these funds to purchase luxury vehicles, travel internationally, and buy property in Minnesota, Ohio, Kentucky, Kenya, and Turkey.

The defendants' charges included conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery.

The most prominent defendant to face charges is Feeding Our Future founder and executive director Aimee Bock.

When the MDE attempted to conduct oversight of the nonprofit's sites and reimbursement claims, Bock and her organization responded by filing a lawsuit against the agency in November 2020, alleging that the MDE had discriminated against the nonprofit based on race, national origin, color, and religion. Feeding Our Future asserted that the MDE's "administrative and procedural hurdles" were preventing low-income and minority children from accessing federally funded food programs.

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray described the scandal as an "egregious plot to steal public funds meant to care for children in need."

By October 2022, the first guilty pleas in the case began to emerge, with four defendants admitting they knowingly and willfully conspired to commit the fraud. By February 2024, the DOJ had filed nearly two dozen additional indictments and secured at least 10 convictions, through guilty pleas and jury verdicts.

Further charges emerged in June 2024 when five of the defendants were accused of attempting to bribe a juror.

Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 36, along with four other defendants, conspired to pay Juror 52 $120,000 in exchange for returning a not-guilty verdict.

According to the DOJ, the defendants targeted this particular juror because she was the youngest and a person of color. Their selection process included researching her online and obtaining her home address and information on her family's background. One defendant was accused of following the juror home after she left the courthouse and placing a GPS tracker on her vehicle to collect information about her daily habits.

They allegedly sought to pay Juror 52 $200,000 in cash if she returned a not-guilty verdict on all counts for all defendants. Additionally, they planned to provide her with a list of "arguments to convince other jurors," which apparently included persuading them that the prosecution was motivated by racial animus.

While all of the defendants were charged with conspiracy to bribe a juror, bribery of a juror, and corruptly influencing a juror, Farah faced an additional charge of obstruction of justice after he allegedly performed a factory reset on his phone to delete evidence of the bribe attempt.

Farah, the co-owner and operator of a for-profit restaurant that participated in the fraud scheme, was described by the DOJ as playing a leading role in the scam, personally pocketing over $8 million. Farah sent some of the stolen taxpayer funds he collected overseas, including laundering money through China and purchasing real estate in Kenya. The DOJ stated that the overseas assets cannot be recovered.

After Farah's passport was seized and he was informed that he was the target of a federal investigation, he applied for a new passport in downtown Minneapolis, claiming it had been lost. Farah successfully obtained a new passport and attempted to flee the country by purchasing a one-way ticket to Kenya. Law enforcement took him into custody before he could leave.

He was ultimately convicted of numerous counts, including wire fraud, federal programs bribery, money laundering, and false statements in a passport application. He was sentenced in August to 28 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

All of the defendants involved in the bribery scheme pleaded guilty.

A federal jury in March found mastermind Bock and co-defendant Salim Said guilty for their roles in the scheme. Jurors determined that the co-conspirators formed dozens of shell companies to enroll as food program sites. Said, the co-owner of Safari Restaurant, from April 2020 through November 2021, claimed to have served more than 3.9 million meals to children through the restaurant's food site and another 2.2 million meals to other food sites.

Bock was convicted on multiple counts, including wire fraud and bribery. Said was convicted of wire fraud, bribery, and money laundering, among other crimes.

Some of the actors accused of defrauding the Federal Child Nutrition Program were also tied to a scam impacting the Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention Autism Program.

The DOJ filed charges on September 24 against 28-year-old Asha Farhan Hassan, claiming she participated in a $14 million autism fraud scheme. Hassan was previously charged in connection with the Feeding Our Future scandal.

According to the DOJ, Hassan registered Smart Therapy LLC in November 2019 and falsely listed herself as the sole owner. She enrolled the business as a provider agency in the EIDBI Autism Program, claiming to provide Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to autistic children. She also enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future, claiming that her company served up to 1,200 meals per day to children.

Hassan allegedly hired unqualified individuals, often 18- or 19-year-old relatives with no formal training, to treat autism. To facilitate her government kickback scheme, she approached Somali parents to recruit their children to receive treatment, the DOJ said. If the child did not have an autism diagnosis, her team worked to qualify the child for subsidized services.

Parents reportedly received monthly cash payments ranging from $300 to $1,500 for participating in the scheme. These payments were allegedly hidden in fraudulent Medicaid billing. Several families reportedly went to other autism centers that offered to pay larger kickbacks than Hassan's Smart Therapy.

Hassan pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud last month.

"From Feeding Our Future to Housing Stabilization Services and now Autism Services, these massive fraud schemes form a web that has stolen billions of dollars in taxpayer money," acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson stated. "Each case we bring exposes another strand of this network. The challenge is immense, but our work continues."

The DOJ continues to file charges against those allegedly involved in these fraudulent schemes. In November, the department indicted its 78th defendant tied to Feeding Our Future.

The Feeding Our Future scandal exposed only a fraction of the pervasive fraud schemes plaguing Minnesota's government, driven by lax oversight under the leadership from members of the left-leaning Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. This initial discovery has since led to the uncovering of even more potentially stolen taxpayer dollars, such as the recent day care scandal.

