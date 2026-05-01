‘I could vomit’: Pat Gray torches Obama and Mamdani for using toddlers in cringey Marxist photo op

Earlier this month, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) and former President Barack Obama visited Learning Through Play Pre-K, an early childhood education center in the South Bronx. During this visit — their first in-person meeting — they read the children’s book “Alone & Together” to toddlers, joined a sing-along of “Wheels on the Bus,” joked about pizza, and highlighted the city’s push for universal child care.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray wasn’t buying the feel-good optics for a second. He interpreted the publicity stunt as proof that “these two Marxists” are “absolutely together now.”

“Are these free buses that the wheels are going around on?” co-host Keith Malinak joked, highlighting Mamdani’s high-profile campaign promise to make city bus fares free — a pledge that has already stalled due to budget realities and state control of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

“I could vomit,” Pat said in response to the entire PR stunt.

“You would think [Obama] would want to distance himself a bit from a guy who is essentially at least a socialist, if not a communist, because [Obama] spent his whole life denying he was one. And now here you are hanging out with [Mamdani] talking about the same things, and you got so much in common.”

This staged photo op comes as Mamdani marks his first 100 days in office, pushing an aggressive left-wing agenda on taxes, housing, and “free” services that prioritize ideology over practical governance.

Pat sees it as classic Democrat theater: using cute kids and sing-alongs to distract from failed policies and to cement a radical alliance between Obama and the new socialist mayor.

To see clips from Mamdani and Obama’s publicity stunt and hear more of the panel’s commentary, watch the video above.

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