DOJ releases new video of WHCD shooting to dispel 'friendly fire' rumor

New footage shows the moment Cole Allen ran through security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday while allegedly targeting President Donald Trump.

The video posted to social media by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro shows about nine security personnel before Allen bolted through the security checkpoint with a gun.

'There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly fire.'

One of the agents in the footage pulls his gun and aims at Allen almost immediately.

Pirro says the video provides evidence against the rumor that the Secret Service officer shot during the incident was injured by another officer and not Allen.

"There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly fire," she wrote. "The video also shows Allen casing the area in the Hilton Hotel the day before the attack."

Allen was charged with one count of attempted assassination of the president of the United States, one count of interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony, and another count of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

RELATED: Suspected WHCD shooter snapped damning photo moments before the attack, court docs reveal

Today, we are releasing video already provided to U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.



There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly… pic.twitter.com/a8gRXkW6BH

— US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 30, 2026

Allen left a long trail of posts on social media that showed his animus against the Trump administration and provided a rationale for his alleged attack.

"My office along with the @FBI will continue this extensive investigation to bring Cole Allen to justice," Pirro added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!