Suspected WHCD shooter snapped damning photo moments before the attack, court docs reveal

Newly released court documents reveal that the third alleged would-be Trump assassin snapped a selfie just moments before opening fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

Just half an hour before the attack, the suspected gunman, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, apparently snapped a mirror selfie in his Washington Hilton hotel room showing firearms and ammunition strapped to his body.

'It was, at its core, an anti-democratic act of political violence.'

According to the new court documents, the image shows Allen smirking in the mirror while "wearing a small leather bag consistent in appearance with the ammunition-filled bag later recovered from his person," as well as a holster and two sheathed knives.

The documents also contain images of the shotgun, handgun, and knives the suspect was carrying when he rushed a security checkpoint and fired shots in the Washington Hilton lobby.

"Had the defendant achieved his intended outcome, he would have brought about one of the darkest days in American history," Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Jones wrote.

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President Trump, Truth Social/Anadolu/Getty Images

Allen was ultimately charged with one count of attempting to assassinate the president, interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony, as well as discharge of a firearm during a violent crime.

"This was a planned attack of unfathomable malice that risked the lives of hundreds of people whose only transgression was attending an annual event celebrating the media and featuring the President of the United States," Jones added.

"It was, at its core, an anti-democratic act of political violence."

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