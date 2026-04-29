Department of Justice
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Suspected WHCD shooter snapped damning photo moments before the attack, court docs reveal
April 29, 2026
'He would have brought about one of the darkest days in American history.'
Newly released court documents reveal that the third alleged would-be Trump assassin snapped a selfie just moments before opening fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.
Just half an hour before the attack, the suspected gunman, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, apparently snapped a mirror selfie in his Washington Hilton hotel room showing firearms and ammunition strapped to his body.
'It was, at its core, an anti-democratic act of political violence.'
According to the new court documents, the image shows Allen smirking in the mirror while "wearing a small leather bag consistent in appearance with the ammunition-filled bag later recovered from his person," as well as a holster and two sheathed knives.
The documents also contain images of the shotgun, handgun, and knives the suspect was carrying when he rushed a security checkpoint and fired shots in the Washington Hilton lobby.
"Had the defendant achieved his intended outcome, he would have brought about one of the darkest days in American history," Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Jones wrote.
RELATED: Karoline Leavitt names and shames Democrats who inspired WHCD assassination attempt
President Trump, Truth Social/Anadolu/Getty Images
Allen was ultimately charged with one count of attempting to assassinate the president, interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony, as well as discharge of a firearm during a violent crime.
"This was a planned attack of unfathomable malice that risked the lives of hundreds of people whose only transgression was attending an annual event celebrating the media and featuring the President of the United States," Jones added.
"It was, at its core, an anti-democratic act of political violence."
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
rebekazeljko
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.