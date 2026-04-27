Karoline Leavitt names and shames Democrats who inspired WHCD assassination attempt

In the aftermath of the third assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took to the podium on Monday to call out specific Democrats for heightening tensions and calling for violence.

Just days after 31-year-old Cole Allen allegedly sprinted through a security checkpoint and opened fire in the lobby at the Washington Hilton, wounding a Secret Service agent, Leavitt is pointing the finger at Democrats who have inspired deranged leftists to take up arms.

'These are Democrat-elected officials calling for war.'

"It's not just the media. ... The entire Democrat Party has made their pitch to voters across the country that Donald Trump poses an existential threat to democracy, that he is a fascist, and that they compare him to Hitler," Leavitt said Monday.

"I mean, these are despicable statements that the American people have been consuming for years, and so many mentally perturbed individuals are led to believe these words are truth and then are inspired to act on it."

RELATED: Stunning new details reveal the 'depraved' motivation of the suspected WHCD shooter

Truth Social/Anadolu/Getty Images

Leavitt said those incessantly likening Trump to dictators who deserve to be met with violence inspired the three assassination attempts and countless threats waged against the president and his allies.

"Rep. Hakeem Jeffries just this April, this month, said, 'We are in an era of maximum warfare everywhere all the time,'" Leavitt said. "Governor Josh Shapiro said, 'Heads need to roll' within the administration. Senator Alex Padilla said people are 'dying because of fear and terror' caused by the Trump administration."

Leavitt went on to list several more prominent Democrats like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Adam Schiff (Calif.), and Ed Markey (Mass.), Gov. JB Pritzker (Ill.), Rep. Ayanna Presley (Mass.), and Rep. LaMonica McIver (N.J.), who have made similar appeals likening Trump to a fascist, dictator, or authoritarian and calling for ambiguous escalations.

"These are Democrat-elected officials calling for war against the president of the United States and his supporters," Leavitt said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!