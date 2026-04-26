Stunning new details reveal the 'depraved' motivation of the suspected WHCD shooter

Bombshell new details reveal the possible motivation of the suspected shooter who opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night.

The suspected gunman was apprehended in the Washington Hilton lobby after attempting to rush through security and shooting a Secret Serviceman who was wearing a bulletproof vest. Just moments after numerous loud shots rang out, President Donald Trump and other dignitaries were rushed out of the dinner by Secret Service.

'What was supposed to be a fun night at the WHCA dinner ... was hijacked by a depraved crazy person.'

The suspected assailant was later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, a California resident who was staying at the hotel the night of the dinner. Agents fired back at the suspect, but he was not hit. The agent is expected to recover, and no other injuries were reported.

In the hours after the shooting, reports revealed that Allen had allegedly written a manifesto stating he wanted to target President Donald Trump and administration officials. Allen also allegedly had anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on his social media accounts.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the suspect "sought to assassinate" Trump, which would make Saturday the third assassination attempt on the president.

RELATED: Trump says suspect who shot Secret Serviceman at WHCD identified: 'It's always shocking'

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"What was supposed to be a fun night at the WHCA dinner with President Trump delivering jokes and celebrating free speech was hijacked by a depraved crazy person who sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible," Leavitt said in a statement.

"I was with President Trump and the First Lady back stage after we were quickly ushered to safety by Secret Service," Leavitt added. "President Trump was truly fearless, but as he said last night, this political violence needs to end."

Leavitt confirmed that a Secret Service agent was shot by the suspect, thanking the "brave agent who took a bullet to the chest and immediately moved to neutralize the shooter."

Trump also confirmed the manifesto's existence, saying it was clear from the writing that the suspect "hates Christians."

"The guy is a sick guy, when you read his manifesto," Trump said. "He hates Christians, that's one thing for sure. ... He was a very troubled guy."

RELATED: Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents' Dinner following possible gunfire

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The Secret Service reportedly interviewed Allen's sister, who allegedly claimed her brother made radical statements and referred to a plan to do "something." According to multiple reports, Allen was also confirmed to have purchased a shotgun and two handguns prior to the dinner.

Allen's potential political affiliation is further reinforced by his reported participation in No Kings protests as well as a $25 donation to former Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

During a press briefing at the White House moments after the incident, President Trump insisted that the dinner will be rescheduled, saying, "We’re not going to let anybody take over our society."

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