Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents' Dinner following possible gunfire

Chaos erupted at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner after President Donald Trump was rushed offstage by the Secret Service Saturday following possible gunfire.

Live footage showed Secret Service swiftly evacuating Trump, the first lady, and Vice President JD Vance after a loud noise rang out during the dinner. According to multiple reports, Secret Service spotted a suspected gunman attempting to get through security who has since been taken offsite.

"Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days."

Moments after the president and other dignitaries were ushered out of the venue, armed Secret Service members stormed the stage and appeared to rush through the crowd. Live feeds showed attendees quickly looking around the venue, with many taking cover under the dinner tables.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated. A previous version relied on a CNN tweet, since deleted, to incorrectly say that the suspect had been shot and killed.

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