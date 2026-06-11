Killer of Minnesota lawmaker and her husband pleads guilty to murder after prosecutors drop death penalty

Vance Boelter admitted to shooting Mark Hortman at the entrance of the victim's home before chasing down Melissa Hortman to shoot her numerous times and place his 9mm gun to her head.

The guilty plea ended the federal criminal prosecution in the horrific murders of a Democratic Minnesota state representative and her husband, as well as the attack on another political couple.

'While the legal process may provide accountability, true healing requires something more from all of us.'

Boelter was arrested by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office two days after the June 14, 2025, attack that shook Minnesota.

He had impersonated a police officer when he showed up at the home of Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and shot him and his wife numerous times before he shot at their daughter, Hope Hoffman.

Boelter then went to the Hortmans' front door to kill the couple.

Prosecutors said he had a list of other lawmakers he was targeting and visited the homes of those lawmakers but found no one at home.

John Hoffman, his wife Yvette Hoffman, and their family were in the audience at today's hearing.

Boelter pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking, two counts of murder, and two counts of firearm discharge. He agreed to serve two life sentences and another 40 years in prison. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty, according to U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Daniel Rosen.

"Political violence is a scourge in our nation," Rosen said after the plea deal. "We now expect Vance Boelter will spend the rest of his natural life in prison without parole. To all of those who would commit political violence: this Justice Department will seek and obtain the longest prison terms for your offense."

Boelter is also facing numerous state charges related to the attacks, including first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree murder, felony cruelty to an animal, and impersonating a police officer.

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The Hoffman family released a statement Thursday about the plea deal.

"There is not justice when our family and our state will never truly heal. While the legal process may provide accountability, true healing requires something more from all of us," their statement reads.

"The choice we've made is to go forward with public service and being present for our community," the family added. "The opportunity to justice is for Minnesotans and Americans to serve is to treat people with respect, to stop de-humanizing each other, and to stop dividing our country with hate and rhetoric."



A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the Hoffmans' recovery raised over $265K.

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