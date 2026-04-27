Suspected WHCD gunman charged

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, has officially been charged by the Department of Justice for the shooting that took place during Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner, including for the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

The suspect was seen on security cameras rushing through a checkpoint in the lobby of the Washington Hilton hotel before opening fire and shooting a Secret Serviceman who was wearing a bulletproof vest. The gunman was immediately detained, and his alleged manifesto later revealed his plans to target Trump and members of Trump's Cabinet.

As a result, Allen is facing three federal charges.

'This count is punishable by up to life in prison.'

"I want to make this clear," acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said. "This man was a floor above the ballroom, with hundreds of federal agents between him and the president of the United States. The Department of Justice approaches incidents like this with urgency and clarity of purpose."

"Violence has no place in civic life. It cannot and will not be used to disrupt democratic institutions or intimidate those who serve them, and it certainly cannot continue to be used against the president of the United States."



RELATED: Stunning new details reveal the 'depraved' motivation of the suspected WHCD shooter

ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP/Getty Images

Blanche vowed to continue investigating the incident as well as the left-wing organizations Allen was reportedly affiliated with, saying he will "ensure that accountability is swift and certain."

"Today, the Department of Justice filed three federal charges in United States District Court against Cole Tomas Allen," Blanche said. "The first count is attempted assassination of the president of the United States. This count is punishable by up to life in prison. The second count is interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony. This is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. And the third count is discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, which is punishable by a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years, a maximum of life."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

