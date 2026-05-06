Ilhan Omar FAILS to comply with demand from Minnesota officials over 'Feeding Our Future' scam — here's what happens next

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota did not meet the deadline set by a Minnesota state committee to produce documents related to its investigation into the "Feeding Our Future" fraud scandal.

The House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee of Minnesota took a vote on Tuesday to subpoena the congresswoman, but it failed by falling short by just one vote.

'This is one of dozens, if not hundreds of things we are investigating. We have had hundreds of whistleblower reports. They continue to come in weekly.'

Minnesota state Rep. Kristin Robbins, a Republican member of the committee, excoriated Omar in comments to Fox News.

"It shows her continued disdain for the taxpayer," she said. "She feels like she's above having to answer for her involvement in the fraud and her responsibility as a member of Congress who ... passed the bill that took the guardrails off the school nutrition program that led to the conditions that enabled Feeding Our Future."

Robbins said committee members reached out to Omar several times and had not received a response.

She tied the fraud to Omar passing the MEALS Act in March 2020. At least 65 people have been convicted in relation to the massive fraud ring at Feeding Our Future.

"I do think the subpoena is important. This is one of dozens, if not hundreds of things we are investigating. We have had hundreds of whistleblower reports. They continue to come in weekly," Robbins added. "Even though the committee will no longer have official hearings, we will continue to investigate these whistleblower reports and webs of fraud."

Robbins said she would seek to have Republicans in the U.S. Congress seek a subpoena against Omar next.

"I don't know if they are, but they would have the same authority ,and it's still relevant to them because it's a federal program that's been swindled," she said. "So I don't know if they would be willing to do it, but it's worth asking."

A Blaze News request for comment to Omar's office was not immediately answered.

RELATED: 'Feeding Our Future' scam artist agrees to plea deal with a slap-on-the-wrist sentence

"Democrat Ilhan Omar has shown her disdain for the taxpayers. She believes she’s above answering for her role in the Feeding our Future fraud," Robbins wrote on social media. "We've sent her multiple letters and invites, but zero response from Ilhan Omar — what is she hiding?"

Republicans have also questioned Omar's suspicious growth in assets as reported in her financial disclosures. After months of criticism, Omar released a revision that significantly lowered the amount of reported assets by millions of dollars.

Robbins is also running for Minnesota governor.

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