WATCH: Democrat does 'Holy Ghost' dance just days after INSANE state trooper meltdown

Democrat state Rep. Justin Pearson is already back in the news after a video of the Tennessee politician calling a state trooper a “stupid motherf**ker” went viral.

But in the latest video, Pearson appears to be a changed man.

In a video from a graduation ceremony, Pearson thrashes around, dancing on stage in front of a cross, leading BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock to comment that it appears Pearson has “caught the Holy Ghost.”

“I’m almost speechless, Jason, and I speak for a living,” Anthony Walker tells Whitlock, calling Pearson’s actions “performative.”

And Walker does not believe Pearson has “caught the Holy Ghost.”

“Evidence of the Holy Spirit truly in your life and transforming you is going to be a transformed life. Your conversation is going to be different. Your conduct is going to be different. Your whereabouts, where you choose to go, is going to be different. Something will be evident that you used to behave in a sinful manner,” he explains.

“So it’s performance, and you know, unfortunately, we live in a performance-rewarding society,” he adds.

Shemeka Michelle is in agreement.

“It is performative. It is an act. And he failed,” she says, noting that the audience is applauding in the video.

“Most of them are probably women who just don’t have the discernment that’s necessary to be able to sniff out a fraud. He’s a fraud. Plain and simple,” she adds.

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