Adult accused of telling 13-year-old he likes 'little boys and girls' before shoving, holding victim against wall learns fate

A 33-year-old Chicago male who's accused of telling a 13-year-old he likes "little boys and girls" before shoving and holding the victim against a wall has been sentenced, CWB Chicago reported.

Devontay Kenny on February 24, 2025, followed the 13-year-old boy down West Division Street in Humboldt Park, the outlet said.

Court records indicate Kenny has several felony convictions for narcotics-related charges as well as a 2017 conviction for aggravated robbery, the outlet said.

Kenny repeatedly tried to get the victim's attention, saying he likes "little boys and girls," the outlet added, citing court filings.

But when the boy refused to stop, prosecutors said Kenny grabbed the boy by the sweater with both hands and pushed him against a brick wall to keep him from moving away, the outlet said.

After a struggle, the victim broke free and ran to a nearby convenience store for help, the outlet said.

When witnesses confronted Kenny, officials said he tried to convince them he was the boy’s uncle, the outlet said.

RELATED: Thug carjacks a grandmother as her 6-year-old grandson looks on. But crook soon gets his comeuppance.

Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

Kenny pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful restraint in connection with the incident, the outlet said, adding that prosecutors dropped child abduction and aggravated battery charges.

On Monday, Judge John Lyke handed down Kenny’s sentence: six years in prison, the outlet said.

As you might imagine, Kenny has had other run-ins with the law.

In fact, just one week before the incident with the 13-year-old boy, Kenny was placed on a nighttime curfew with an electronic monitoring bracelet after police said he was distributing heroin and cocaine, the outlet said, citing court records.

However, prosecutors dropped those drug charges three weeks after Kenny was charged with assaulting the 13-year-old boy, the outlet said.

What's more, court records indicate Kenny has several felony convictions for narcotics-related charges as well as a 2017 conviction for aggravated robbery, the outlet noted.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!