Thug carjacks a grandmother as her 6-year-old grandson looks on. But crook soon gets his comeuppance.

A 66-year-old grandmother traveled to an Aldi grocery store on the South Side of Chicago one afternoon earlier this month — and she had her 6-year-old grandson in tow, CWB Chicago reported.

After parking in the Aldi lot, the grandmother pulled her purse from the trunk of her black 2024 Buick SUV, and she and her grandson began walking toward the grocery store, the outlet said, citing a detention proffer from Cook County prosecutors.

But what began as an everyday shopping trip soon took a terrifying turn.

Prosecutors told CWB Chicago that 18-year-old Keshawn Gilmore confronted the grandmother with a black handgun and demanded the grandmother's keys and even "grappled" with her as her young grandson stood nearby.

Gilmore got away in the victim's SUV, prosecutors told the outlet, adding that surveillance video captured the June 8 incident in its entirety.

The suspect soon ran out of luck, however.

License plate readers on the Dan Ryan Expressway picked up the stolen SUV around 4:30 p.m., CWB Chicago said, adding that Chicago police spotted the vehicle around 30 minutes later near 19th Street and Albany.

Gilmore was behind the wheel, prosecutors told the outlet, adding that two passengers also were in the vehicle.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, Gilmore allegedly sped off, running red lights and stop signs. But the chase ended two minutes later when Gilmore crashed at 3200 South Kedzie, ejecting a juvenile passenger from the SUV’s back seat. All three occupants, including the juvenile, fled. But cops caught Gilmore, still wearing the same clothing seen in the Aldi video, officials said.



Police allegedly found a Glock handgun on the driver’s floorboard, its “distinct shape” matching the weapon in the store video, and a second handgun on the passenger floorboard, prosecutors said in a detention petition.

Judge Shauna Boliker ordered Gilmore detained as a safety risk, the outlet said, adding that he faces charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated fleeing, aggravated possession of a weapon, unlawful transportation of a stolen vehicle, and resisting police.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday told Blaze News that Gilmore was still in custody with no bond listed.

