'Deeply unserious': DHS hits back at Democrats denied entry at detention facility

The Department of Homeland Security has given its side of the story after several House Democrats said they were denied access to a detention facility in New York, even claiming they were "trapped" by a masked officer.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) posted video of their attempted visit showing media members outside of the fenced area to the facility. The site is run by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The Democrats said they were there to provide "oversight" to the holding facility.

DHS also pointed to ... the massive increase in assaults on federal agents — 'including by [a] Member of Congress themselves' — as reasons why tours must be scheduled in advance.

"This blatant lack of respect towards the Legislative Branch is a deterioration of checks and balances, all while they hide their atrocities from the public. The people demand answers, and immigrants deserve humanity," Espaillat said.

New York Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman and Nydia Velazquez were present for the incident as well.

DHS called the visit "deeply unserious," claiming the representatives "were not trapped and were free to leave whenever they would like, in fact the BOP, which manages this facility, had to close the gates to prevent the media from trespassing."

ICE Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Here are the facts: These members did not follow proper protocol and schedule their visit. Instead, they brought a gaggle of media to drive clicks and fundraising emails," DHS continued.

DHS also pointed to the president's authority over executive agencies as well as the massive increase in assaults on federal agents — "including by [a] Member of Congress themselves" — as reasons why tours must be scheduled in advance, alluding to the alleged assault on agents by Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver (N.J.) at Delaney Hall in Newark.

DHS now says the number of assaults on its agents has reached over 1,000% when compared to the same time last year. Only a month ago, the number sat at 830%.

