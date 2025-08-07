Sleeper agents? Democrat copies Ilhan Omar, pledges allegiance to Guatemala over America

Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez (Ill.) — whose job it is to serve the American people — made headlines this week after announcing her loyalty to Guatemala over America.

“I’m a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American,” she said at a summit in Mexico City over the weekend.

“Just so we’re clear, she is the daughter of Guatemalan immigrants and an American citizen by birthright citizenship, and I’m just wondering why she’s here,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments.

“Would you ever in your life say, ‘I’m a South African before I’m an American and then just come back and live here?’” she asks legal immigrant and BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens.

“No, I’d have to be a liar because I had to swear an allegiance to this country and denounce my allegiance to the other country, which she didn’t have to do because she was born here. She’s just a brat. Spoiled brat. And she should pack her bags and get on a jet plane and don’t come back again,” Booyens says.

“Somebody didn't tell her that it’s 2025, and what you say there actually we’ll see over here, because she’s placating to a crowd. But then the left does that all the time. Where they go, they say whatever they need to say to appease those people,” he says, adding, “But I think she’s being truthful, Sarah.”

“I agree with you, especially because she is not the only Democrat congressperson or Democrat official at all to do that specifically,” Gonzales agrees, noting that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has made an eerily similar statement.

“Sleep in comfort knowing that I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system,” Omar said to a crowd of Somalis.

“These are sleeper agents,” Booyens says, unphased.

“Literally," Gonzales agrees, "how can you come to any other conclusion?”

