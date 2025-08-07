Mel Gibson's long-awaited biblical sequel is finally happening

Fans of actor and producer Mel Gibson can finally start getting excited to feast their eyes on an epic sequel to one of his most iconic films.

In fact, fans will actually get two sequels within a matter of months, according to a new announcement by Lionsgate Films, which teased the release of a new film in May. At that point, fans neither had a release date nor an indication that Gibson had an ace up his sleeve regarding the planned release.

'The ancient stone towns and landscapes evoke the biblical world while also echoing the early church's rise from suffering to glory.'

Now we know that Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" is officially getting the trilogy treatment, Newsmax reported. The sequels will hit theaters approximately six weeks apart in the first half of 2027.

Lionsgate released a teaser revealing the films "The Resurrection of the Christ" parts one and two, with a planned release date on Good Friday, March 26, 2027, for part one and May 6, 2027, for part two. The latter marks Ascension Day, which celebrates Jesus Christ's ascension into heaven.

The two films will likely explore Christ's descent into the underworld to redeem souls, also known as the Harrowing of Hell, according to Newsmax. Inside sources also told the outlet about the estimated budgets for the films, which could be more than three times that of the original film.

"The Passion of The Christ" took in more than $80 million on its opening weekend against a $30 million budget in 2004, with Box Office Mojo stats showing the film took in a whopping $600 million worldwide.

Insiders told Newsmax the budget for the two new films could exceed $100 million. Filming is set to begin in Rome; other planned filming locations reportedly include the southern Italian towns of Altamura, Ginosa, Gravina, Laterza, and Matera.

The rich history of the region is integral to the story Gibson is trying to tell, Blaze Media faith editor Chris Enloe explained.

"These specific filming locations give Gibson's movies a physical and spiritual authenticity that few places on earth can offer," he said. "The ancient stone towns and landscapes evoke the biblical world while also echoing the early church's rise from suffering to glory. Gibson isn't just telling a story. He's inviting viewers into a space where history, faith, and cinematic vision converge."

Gibson was named by President-elect Donald Trump as a special ambassador to Hollywood in January shortly after Gibson's 69th birthday.

Trump said he hoped Gibson, along with fellow appointees Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight, would help make the "very troubled" Hollywood great again.

"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest," Trump said at the time, per Variety.

Trump promised the ambassadors would help return Hollywood to its "golden age."

