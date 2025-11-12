Charity, miracles, and high tech — here's how these monks built a massive Gothic monastery

Tiny everyday miracles: This is the short answer for how a group of monks in Wyoming built a sprawling monastery worthy of awe.

For more than a decade, the Carmelite monks have been hard at work building a 145,000-square-foot French Gothic-style monastery, set on a 2,500-acre cattle ranch.

As images and video of the work had already captivated the faithful online, Return reached out to the group to find out exactly how such a work of art, typically seen at historical sites, is physically possible.

'The decision immediately was to build this monastery to last for centuries ...'

During the initial design phase, it became painfully obvious to the monks that if they took the path of least resistance by acquiring the services of an architect, there would never be any monastery to speak of.

"A number of national contractors presented their bids to build the monastery, and we realized that if we went that route, we would never be able to raise the astronomical funds needed," Brother Isidore Mary told Return. "Rather than quit, or dumb down the vision, we adapted."

Spotting that the stonework was by far the largest cost in the build, peak male curiosity took over: "How hard can it be to cut stone?" they asked.

Without any background in fields like computer design or stone carving, the monks went to work applying themselves to each trade.

'God's grace has not failed us.'

Brother Isidore cited "a series of millions of little, tiny everyday miracles" that manifested through the acquisition of skills while already "on the job."

This meant learning software programs to design buildings, digital sculpting, and CNC machine programming; all were self-taught. The monks learned from local subcontractors and professional masons, taking in everything they could as a concrete block core was built in order to secure the structure from seismic activity that comes from being so close to Yellowstone.

The monk explained, "These skills have certainly taken years to acquire, and we are still learning every day. We started construction in 2014 with the simplest buildings, such as the hermitages where the monks live, and as our skills developed, so did the complexity of each building we undertook, until finally we have now set to work on the most challenging part and crown jewel: the chapel itself, the throne room of God."

Your browser does not support the video tag. Video courtesy Carmelite Gothic

Brother Isidore revealed that the project was completed in poverty, which he even admitted may be surprising to hear given the beauty of the structure. He claimed every dollar was stretched as far as it could go, and the team took extra time and invested in more durable materials to ensure a long-lasting architecture.

"The decision immediately was to build this monastery to last for centuries rather than something to fall apart in 20 years, leaving a problem the next generation of monks would have to face."

3D monks

The images of monks using 3D design programs and engaging in complex stone-carving techniques has certainly raised questions as to whether or not the use of such advanced machinery is becoming of such religious servants. Brother Isidore said the monks encounter this idea regularly, but it is not consistent with the truth.

"I think it stems from the notion that something traditional must be archaic. The monastery certainly reminds one of something medieval, from the architecture and stonework, to the Latin and Gregorian chant, to the very robes the monks wear," he explained.

The use of technology is not at odds with monastic life, he went on. "In fact, monks have frequently been pioneers in many of the trades and sciences, in fields as varied as metallurgy and genetics. We find the use of CNC technology and these sophisticated stone-cutting machines quite in keeping with this tradition of innovation and our monastic way of life."

Photo by Carmelite Gothic

Cult of ugliness

The monastery's construction is mainly funded by donations, domestic and abroad, the monk explained. These, coupled with the monks' coffee roasting business, have helped fund their modest lifestyle as well.

Mystic Monk Coffee, started in 2007, has a "loyal following [of] coffee drinkers" who have helped contribute to construction costs, but purchases primarily cover daily expenses at the monastery. The business funds food, utilities, medical bills, and education on-site.

Any gaps that are inherent in such a modest income have been overcome by the group's desire to create an expression of their faith. In line with this, Brother Isidore described a want to battle the apparent "cult of ugliness" that pervades modern culture.

"We have lost the understanding that humans are composite beings, made body and soul in God's likeness, and that the natural world around us does influence our soul. Beauty is an attribute of God and reflects Him. So shouldn't the churches we build for Him be beautiful?"

The monks took design elements from Gothic structures across the world, particularly from Sainte-Chapelle in Paris. At the same time, the window tracery was described as Bohemian Gothic, the vaulting is English Gothic, and the spires are inspired by German architecture.

Photo by Carmelite Gothic

When asked about the positives of living and working in such a remote area in Wyoming — about seven miles from the nearest neighbor — Brother Isidore described the architecture and wilderness of God's creation as the perfect backdrop for the monks' primary work: a continual act of worship and praising God.

At the same time, though, the mountains of Wyoming "aren't exactly gentle, and the remoteness and weather certainly introduce many challenges in the construction of the monastery."

While not many were familiar with Catholic monks, any initial concerns the locals had (reported previously as possible environmental disturbances) have since faded away, the representative said.

Still, other than Wyoming weather, it seems the monks don't have much, if any, outside interference in their mission.

"The locals saw there was nothing to worry about. I think many don't even realize this monastery exists."

