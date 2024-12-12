Mel Gibson to sex traffickers: Come after my kids and 'I'd have to kill someone'

Mel Gibson at a Tuesday night event at President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago said he'd "have to kill someone" if any of his nine children got sex-trafficked.

The Hollywood actor-director spoke at the America’s Future Champions for America Celebration Gala, which the likes of Kid Rock and Tucker Carlson also attended.

'We’ll see how much this administration can claw back from the Philistines.'

Video of the "Lethal Weapon" franchise star speaking to the crowd shows him taking note of the “thinly veiled Marxism” America is enduring under President Joe Biden — as well as what he called a “four-year grace period” the country will enjoy under Trump's incoming administration.

"But we have to work hard," Gibson said before adding that "the president’s got a big job on his hands to turn this place around; a lot of damage was done. And they continue to start fires, just like around my house."

He also thanked retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who served in Trump’s first administration, for his work against sex trafficking, saying he's “exposing all these wolves in sheep’s clothing that prey upon our young.”

Then Gibson warned what he'd do if anything happened to his children.

“I mean, I got nine kids. ... If one of them got stolen or trafficked or something, I’d have to kill someone,” he stated matter-of-factly, after which the crowd erupted in applause. Gibson is one of several executive producers for 2023's "Sound of Freedom" movie about the battle against child sex trafficking.

In closing, Gibson — with a noticeable enthusiastic grit to his voice — stated that he hopes "in the next four years we can get back some of that precious commodity that this country has, that commodity called freedom, all right? We’ll see how much this administration can claw back from the Philistines.”

You can view Gibson's remarks here.

Gibson's faith — and endurance

Gibson — who directed and financed 2004's box-office behemoth "The Passion of the Christ" — has been open about his Catholicism.

In July he showed support for conservative Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, whom the Vatican excommunicated. Gibson praised Viganò for calling out "core problems" within the Catholic Church and, in Gibson's view, "the illegitimacy of [Pope] Francis." Gibson is a sedevacantist, or someone who believes the Holy See is vacant and the last legitimate pope was Pope Pius XII, who died in 1958. Sedevacantists reject the authority of the Second Vatican Council.

A fellow actor in 2021 urged Hollywood to "Cancel Mel Gibson" for being a "raging anti-Semite" — and promptly received a cyber spanking for dusting off "old news" and pushing "censorship."

It's pretty common knowledge that nearly 20 years ago, Gibson went on a drunken, anti-Semitic rant in the back of police car and then endured a huge tailspin. He and his longtime wife divorced, a subsequent relationship came unglued amid battery accusations, there was a child custody battle — and of course, Hollywood shunned him.

Gibson, of course, apologized for his words and worked on putting his life back together ever since. Of particular note is that he reportedly educated himself about the Holocaust and quietly conducted related endeavors, such as his philanthropic work to help Holocaust survivors in eight countries through the Survivor Mitzvah Project.

'Unless you are completely without sin'

In the spirit of digging up old news, way back in 2011, actor Robert Downey Jr. chided a star-studded audience on Gibson's behalf during a speech for an award that Downey specifically had Gibson present to him.

"I humbly ask that you join me, unless you are completely without sin — in which case you picked the wrong f***ing industry — in forgiving my friend his trespasses, offering him the same clean slate that you have me, and allowing him to continue his great and ongoing contribution to our collective art without shame," Downey said in regard to Gibson.

Before those pointed words, Downey revealed to listeners how Gibson had helped him — before Gibson's own downfall:

When I couldn't get sober, he told me not to give up hope, and he urged me to find my faith. It didn't have to be his or anyone else's as long as it was rooted in forgiveness. And I couldn't get hired, so he cast me in a lead of a movie that was actually developed for him. And he kept a roof over my head, and he kept food on the table. And most importantly he said that if I accepted responsibility for my wrongdoings, and if I embraced that part of my soul that was ugly — "hugging the cactus," he calls it — he said that if I hugged the cactus long enough I'd become a man of some humility, and that my life would take on a new meaning, and I did, and it worked. All he asked in return was that someday I'd help the next guy in some small way. It's reasonable to assume that at the time he didn't imagine that the next guy would be him or that someday was tonight!

Downey added that Gibson had "hugged the cactus long enough!" Check out the clip here.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!