'I'll blow your head off': Carjacking victim threatened crook after turning the tables on him. Now carjacker learns his fate.

Early one morning last year — around 6:28 a.m. Jan. 2, 2024, to be exact — a Chicago motorist told police he was sitting in his car in the 9400 block of South Laflin Street when Darrius Berry approached him, CWB Chicago reported.

The 39-year-old victim said Berry walked up to the driver's window of his 2021 Mazda CX-9 and pointed a gun at his head, the outlet reported.

'Who’s with you?'

“Please give me the keys,” Berry allegedly told the victim, according to the outlet. “I need your car. I’m sorry, sir. ... Go in the house.”

The victim did just that, handing Berry his keys and heading into his house, the outlet continued.

But what Berry likely didn't count on was the victim reappearing soon after.

It turns out that the victim grabbed his own gun, went back outside, and confronted Berry, who was sitting behind the steering wheel of the victim's car with a gun on the passenger seat, CWB Chicago said, citing a report.

“If you reach for it, I’ll blow your head off,” the victim recalled telling Berry, according to the outlet.

RELATED: Helpless suburban couple obediently hand over valuables — even clothing — to armed males in front of their home: Doorbell cam

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

It gets even better.

The victim opened the car door, grabbed Berry by the collar, and pulled him to the ground, CWB Chicago said, citing officials.

“Who’s with you?” the victim asked Berry, according to the outlet, presumably out of concern that Berry may have accomplices to help him carry out the crime.

“He’s around the corner,” Berry reportedly answered, CWB Chicago said, adding that the victim said he never saw anyone.

Soon after, Chicago police responded to a call of a "citizen holding an offender" and found the victim holding Berry at gunpoint, the outlet said.

RELATED: Road rage suspect opens fire on fellow motorist in Chicago, cops say. But victim is a concealed carrier — and wins shootout.

Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Police recovered the gun Berry allegedly left on the Mazda’s passenger seat, the outlet reported, adding that a police report indicated the firearm had been stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 90th Street about a month prior to the ill-fated January 2024 carjacking.

Judge Thomas Hennelly on Monday sentenced Berry — now 19 years old — to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular hijacking, CWB Chicago said, citing court records.

The outlet added that Berry will be eligible for release in just over three years due to Illinois' "standard 50% sentence reduction and credits earned while in jail."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!