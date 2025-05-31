Road rage suspect opens fire on fellow motorist in Chicago, cops say. But victim is a concealed carrier — and wins shootout.

Chicago police said a road rage suspect opened fire on another motorist earlier this week, but it turns out the victim is a concealed carrier — and came out on top in the shootout.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of West Belmont Avenue in the city's Dunning neighborhood, WLS-TV reported.

The station said the abandoned, crashed car was full of bullet holes.

Police said a 23-year-old man was driving east on Belmont when he was involved in an apparent road rage incident with the male driver of a white Honda also heading east on Belmont, the station reported.

Police said the driver of the white sedan took out a gun and fired shots, and the 23-year-old victim — the concealed-carry license holder — returned fire at the suspect, WLS noted.

RELATED: 'Chunk of hair' allegedly found on smashed windshield; cops say it resembles fatal hit-and-run victim's hair — and case turns

Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

With that, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a building, causing damage, and fled the scene, police told the station.

Police said no one was injured, and no one is in custody, WLS reported, adding that Area Five detectives are investigating.

The station said the abandoned, crashed car was full of bullet holes.

A family living in the building shared surveillance video from inside their home that captured audio of the gunfire and car crash. It's not clear, however, why the surveillance video's timestamp reads 9:06 p.m.

WFLD-TV said what may have led to the road rage isn't yet known, and police haven’t released a description of the suspect. But WLS reported that one person captured video of a male exiting the crashed white Honda and running from the scene — and that clip is part of the WLS video report below.

RELATED: 54-year-old repeat offender accused of fatally stabbing woman, 25, after first spitting on her in Chicago

'A gun fight in Chicago? Who would’ve ever thought that could happen?'

Mike Opelka is host of “Daybreak” on 92.5 Fox News Radio in Fort Myers/Naples, Florida — as well as "a Chicago native who wisely got the hell out" and "a concealed-carry permit holder in 35 states; Illinois is not one of them."

Opelka had a few things to share with Blaze News about this incident — and ye olde sarcasm dial was turned all the way up to 10:

A gun fight in Chicago? Who would’ve ever thought that could happen? This escapee of the Windy City is not exactly surprised. Except for the fact that one of the shooters was a legal gun owner. How does the 23-year-old get a concealed-carry permit in Chicago? I would not be surprised if city authorities had already confiscated the man’s firearm and canceled his permit. After all, we can’t have citizens just randomly protecting themselves against armed road ragers.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!