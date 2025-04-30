54-year-old repeat offender accused of fatally stabbing woman, 25, after first spitting on her in Chicago

A 54-year-old male is accused of fatally stabbing a 25-year-old woman last week, Chicago police said, adding that Willie Holmes was charged with first-degree murder.

Holmes was arrested just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Central Avenue, police said, adding that he was identified as the offender who stabbed the victim minutes earlier.

Prosecutors said the stab wound punctured the victim's aorta, the Daily Herald reported, and that she recently had given birth.

Prosecutors said 25-year-old Emily Carlson was sitting on the outside exit steps at the Central Avenue Green Line station when Holmes reportedly walked past and spat on her, the Daily Herald reported.

Carlson’s boyfriend confronted Holmes, prosecutors told the paper, after which Holmes pulled out a knife with a locking blade and chased after the boyfriend.

Authorities said the boyfriend used a bicycle to shield himself from Holmes, the Daily Herald said, adding that Holmes soon turned his attention back to Carlson.

Court documents indicate Carlson attempted to flee, but Holmes plunged the knife into her back, the paper added.

The Daily Herald noted that Holmes tried to run away, but several unarmed witnesses gave chase and cornered him in a convenience store until officers arrived.

Carlson was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead around 7 p.m. following unsuccessful surgeries, the paper said.

The paper, citing records, said police recovered the knife at the convenience store and took evidence from Holmes that showed Carlson's blood was present.

The attack and chase both were captured on surveillance cameras, the Daily Herald said, adding that court records indicate multiple witnesses identified Holmes as the attacker.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Holmes has a lengthy arrest record "including drug charges, battery, traffic violations, and shoplifting mostly in the 1990s and early 2000s."

The Sun-Times said Holmes was scheduled for a Saturday detention hearing, but the case was continued because he couldn't appear due to being hospitalized.

Holmes was denied pretrial release at a Sunday detention hearing, the Daily Herald said, citing officials with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Holmes was due in court Tuesday for a status hearing, the Daily Herald added.

