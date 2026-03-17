Jasmine Crockett defends bodyguard as nonviolent after he pulls gun in police standoff

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D) says her deceased security guard who faked his identity was a committed employee who respected others.

Diamon Mazairre Robinson was living for years under the alias "Mike King" and had served on Crockett's security team "for years," according to Crockett's team. Robinson was shot and killed by Dallas SWAT last Wednesday after a standoff in the parking garage of a children's hospital.

'What we're now learning about his past doesn't fit the person we came to know as Mike King.'

Robinson is seen on police dashcam video fleeing law enforcement before refusing to come out of his car in the parking garage. Detectives negotiated with Robinson for more than an hour before he came out of his car.

As Robinson reached for a handgun, law enforcement can be heard hearing yelling, "Don't do it!" However, he still pulled the pistol, and officers fired when the pistol appeared to be raised. Robinson was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Despite Robinson having lived for years under a fake identity, with multiple weapons charges and stolen government plates, Rep. Crockett still came to his defense in a press release.

"As a former public defender, I've always believed people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done. I believe in redemption. The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others," Crockett wrote in an X post, while sharing an official statement.

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After Crockett's team explained it had "followed all protocols" and were approved to use the security "vendor," the press release said, "This situation reiterates the need for Capitol Police to provide security for members of Congress, especially under this administration's new normal of inciting attacks on those who dare speak out."

Robinson was then described as someone who used legal "loopholes without malice," with Crockett's team saying they were "unable to locate any violent offenses" in his criminal history.



Dallas Police Deputy Chief William Griffith told reporters on Monday that Robinson pretended to work for nonexistent federal agencies. This included the "special dignitary police."

"That agency does not exist within the federal government," Griffith said. "So that's who he portrayed to be. ... So there was no actual federal agency that he worked for that existed."

Authorities also revealed that Robinson had posed as a federal officer for the fake agency, produced identification cards for it, and had two active felony warrants from 2017 for theft. Additionally, he had a parole violation, two vehicles with stolen government plates, and multiple stolen firearms, one of which was the gun he pulled during the police standoff.

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Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

"He's very good at hiding his true identity," Griffith added, noting it took one to two weeks of investigative work to determine who Robinson was.

Still Crockett's team — referring to Robinson as Mike King — said there was "never any reason to suspect he wasn't who he held himself out to be."

"He never endangered our team, worked diligently, coordinated with local enforcement, and maintained positive relationships throughout the community," the press release went on. "What we're now learning about his past doesn't fit the person we came to know as Mike King."

Neither Crockett nor her team responded to Blaze News' request for comments.

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