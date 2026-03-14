SWAT team kills Jasmine Crockett's fugitive security guard after suspect pulls gun on police

A police standoff at a children's hospital ended tragically Thursday morning, but new, bizarre details about the story have emerged.

Dallas police were conducting an investigation into a man who had an active warrant. They followed him into the parking garage of Children's Health hospital late at night.

'He had a gun. He pointed a gun towards officers.'

Police say the man, known as Mike King, went into the parking garage, barricaded himself inside a vehicle, and refused to come out. According to Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux, at that time, police used tear gas to get the suspect out of the vehicle.

"He came out of the vehicle; he had a gun. He pointed a gun towards officers. Officers shot and fired," Comeaux said, per KDFW.

SWAT medical services attempted to render aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect reportedly only displayed his gun but did not fire it, and no officers were injured.

It has since been revealed that the man is a longtime member of Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett's security detail, pictured with her at several events.

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KTVT showed a payment receipt for a "King, Mike" for $340 on March 28, 2025, for "security services," allegedly from Crockett. The outlet also showed several images of King standing near Crockett, seemingly as part of her security detail at several events.

The man was wanted by police for impersonating law enforcement officers. He also allegedly drove a replica undercover police vehicle, while using license plates that were allegedly stolen from cars outside a military recruiting office.

According to CBS News, Mike King is not the suspect's real name, and he had been using several different aliases while conducting his business, which was called Off Duty Police Services. The online platform connected North Texas police officers with off-duty work.

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Photographer: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

According to CBS News' inside sources, the man also had a previous criminal background.

Rep. Crockett's office has declined to comment on multiple reports. Blaze News has requested comment from Crockett. This article will be updated with any applicable responses.

Police have not released the man's real name.

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