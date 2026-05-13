Trump goes to China with THIS surprise guest and an entourage of business leaders

Hundreds of students waving U.S. and Chinese flags greeted President Donald Trump in Beijing as he stepped off Air Force One for his historic visit to China on Wednesday.

Also in attendance to greet the president was Chinese Vice President Han Zheng as well as Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Ma Zhaoxu. Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pivotal time in the ongoing war in Iran.

'We used to be taken advantage of for years with our previous presidents. And now we're doing great with China.'

The president arrived with a large entourage that included tech billionaire Elon Musk, who had a falling out with Trump last June before restoring their relationship recently.

The visit to China is a first for a sitting U.S. president in nearly 10 years, when Trump visited last.

"We're the two superpowers," Trump said to reporters at the White House before departing on the trip. "We're the strongest nation on Earth in terms of military. China's considered second."

The president went on to say that he didn't think they would discuss Iran much because the war is "very much under control."

Along with Musk, the president brought a large group of business leaders that included Jensen Huang of Nvidia, Tim Cook of Apple, Larry Fink of BlackRock, and others from the following companies:

Boeing;

Goldman Sachs;

Meta;

Micron;

Qualcomm;

Illumina;

Mastercard;

Visa;

Cargill;

Citi;

Cisco;

Coherent; and

GE Aerospace.

The trip had been delayed because of the Iran war.

"I have a great relationship with President Xi," Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office. "We're doing a lot of business, but it's smart business. We used to be taken advantage of for years with our previous presidents. And now we're doing great with China. We make a lot of money with China."

The president's trip to China will last until Friday.

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There will be an official welcome ceremony on Thursday with Jinping.

The president also forcefully rejected a peace plan offered by Iranian officials on Monday, calling it "garbage" and "unacceptable." He went on to assert the ceasefire was "on life support."

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