‘An unhealthy obsession’: James Talarico praises trans children as 'perfect' and 'sacred'

Texas state Rep. James Talarico handily defeated Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Texas Democratic primary for Senate — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is not thrilled.

“He really seems to love trans kids, like to an unhealthy degree,” Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

And he made that clear in an appearance on “A Superbloom Podcast,” where the host asked Talarico to tell her something that he loves “that’s not family or friends.”

“I love, I’m just saying this because it’s on my mind, the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state Capitol to advocate for their humanity. They shouldn’t have to, but it was an inspiration to watch,” Talarico responded.

In another clip of Talarico, he explains that “trans children are God’s children made in God’s own image.”

“There’s nothing wrong with them. Nothing at all. They are perfect. They are beautiful. And they are sacred. Bullying children is immoral. It's a sin. A special kind of sin,” he continued.

“Yes, I agree. God designed them how they were born, and that’s how they should stay,” Gonzales comments.

But that’s not the end of Talarico’s pro-trans commentary.

“I want to acknowledge that our trans community needs abortion care too. Defending trans Texans is something that we have to do every day at the state Capitol. And you better believe I’ll be giving sermons on that too,” Talarico said.

“Oh we know you will,” Gonzales says. “We know you’re going to give the sermons on the trans kids because he has himself an obsession.”

