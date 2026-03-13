Heroic students subdued suspected terrorist at Old Dominion attack and 'rendered him no longer alive,' says FBI

A possible terrorist attack at Old Dominion University was ended by heroic students who "subdued" and killed the suspect, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

One person was killed and two others were wounded when the suspect identified as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh allegedly opened fire at the campus in Norfolk, Virginia.

'The students who subdued him and rendered him no longer alive. I don't know how else to say it.'

FBI Director Kash Patel praised the students that took down the alleged terrorist.

"The shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him – actions that undoubtedly saved lives along with the quick response of law enforcement," he wrote on social media.

He went on to say the attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

"Our Joint Terrorism Task Force is fully engaged, embedded with local authorities, and providing all resources necessary in the investigation," he added.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Dominique Evans confirmed the account at a media briefing.

"There were students that were in that room that subdued him, and rendered him no longer alive," she said. "I don't know how else to say it. But they basically were able to terminate the threat."

Jalloh was arrested and plead guilty to attempting to provide material support for ISIS, according to Evans. He was sentenced to prison in Oct. 2017 and released in 2024.

The suspected shooter was also a former member of the Army National Guard.

"By putting the idea of this murder plot into religious terms, and by suggesting that murdering members of the US military would be a path to heaven, the defendant showed how strongly committed he was to the deadly ideology" of the Islamic State, said prosecutors at the time.

This is a developing story.

