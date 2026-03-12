Married women, you’re being lied to about the SAVE America Act

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claimed the Republican-backed SAVE America Act could prevent millions of married women from voting.

“Are you one of nearly 70 million American women who changed their names when they got married? Republicans in Congress want to make it harder for you to vote. Tell your senator to oppose the SAVE Act,” Clinton wrote in a post on X.

“This is so crazy,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey’s father, Ron Simmons, comments on “Relatable.”

“First of all, there are provisions,” he says, explaining that they have “other ways to reconcile” a mismatched ID and birth certificate when you vote.

“You can sign an affidavit. You can bring other proof of information, your marriage license, that type of thing. No issue with that,” he explains, pointing out that women who want to travel via airplane after getting married face similar issues.

“If you go to the airport and your ID doesn’t match the name on your ticket because you’ve gotten married, then what are they going to do? You can’t fly. So, what do people do? They get that taken care of,” he adds.

And according to stats released by the White House, a majority of the American people support voter IDs — regardless of political party.

“Eighty-five percent agree only U.S. citizens should vote in our election. But if you listen to some of the far-left woke, they don’t believe that. The mayor of New York doesn’t believe that. A lot of people don’t believe that,” Simmons says.

“Remember that most things that seem crazy, it’s a loud minority that’s doing it. Sometimes that’s on the far left, sometimes that’s on the far right,” he adds.

