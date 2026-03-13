High school student raped panhandler he picked up in stolen car, Florida police say

A high school student is accused of stealing a car and then raping a panhandler who refused to have sex with him, according to Florida police.

Jamarcus Giscombe, 18, picked up the panhandler at a street median in front of a Circle K on North Goldenrod Road in Orlando on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was able to escape and run to a Wawa convenience store while completely nude.

Giscombe allegedly told her to perform a sexual act on him, and when she refused, he repeatedly beat her.

The woman was able to escape and run to a Wawa convenience store while completely nude. She asked a bystander to call 911.

She described the car as having a fuzzy pink cover on the steering wheel.

Prior to that call, police had been called on a stolen car report at the Colonies Condos on North Goldenrod Road in Winter Park.

A witness described to WESH-TV what he heard when the car was stolen.

"All I heard was a big boom, so I peeked out my window, and I seen somebody pulling off," the witness said. They hit the white car, and then they made a left. ... I said, 'What's going on?' I didn't know. And then he swerved off, and then I looked, and then I seen all these women and all these kids come out screaming, 'He stole my car.'"

Deputies were able to recover the vehicle about a mile from where the reported sexual assault took place.

They tied Giscombe to the 2011 blue Chevrolet Cruze through the distinctive steering wheel cover as well as blood found inside the car.

The suspect is a student at Brevard County High School.

RELATED: Homeless man allegedly choked 13-year-old at school bus stop until Good Samaritan beat his face with a toolbox

He told investigators that the panhandler had asked him to engage in a sex act when he stopped at the red light, according to police.

Giscombe was charged with sexual battery with deadly weapon or deadly force, false imprisonment, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, and third-degree grand theft of a motor vehicle.

He is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!