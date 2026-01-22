Image Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Homeless man allegedly choked 13-year-old at school bus stop until Good Samaritan beat his face with a toolbox
January 22, 2026
The suspect had been released from jail just a week before the alleged school bus stop assault.
A homeless Florida man allegedly attacking a teenager was beaten in the face with a toolbox by a Good Samaritan before police arrived and took him into custody.
Christopher Steven Schwable, 36, of Pierson was restrained by bystanders when he choked and beat a 13-year-old at a school bus stop in DeLand on Tuesday morning.
The man had been in jail for just over three weeks on charges of indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said they responded to a call about a possible stabbing at the intersection of Clear Lake Dr. and North Spring Garden Ave. when they saw Schwable being held down by another man.
The man said that he hit Schwable with his toolbox after driving by the bus stop and seeing him attacking the child. He said that the man threatened him with a knife, so he hit him twice.
Schwable had a head injury and was bleeding.
Police bodycam footage showed their interaction with the boy, who said that Schwable had pulled out a knife, grabbed him, and hit him. Two witnesses corroborated the boy's account, according to police.
In addition to the witnesses' corroboration, police said they found a green-and-black folding knife in the man's pocket and confiscated it as evidence.
WOFL-TV reported that Schwable had been released from jail on Jan. 13, just a week before the alleged attack on the teenager. The man had been in jail for just over three weeks on charges of indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia. WOFL said that those charges were dropped by prosecutors, according to court documents.
Police said those charges were not related to the bus stop incident.
Schwable's booking photo appeared to show a large wound on the right side of his face.
RELATED: Security video captures homeless man with young woman he allegedly tried to rape before assaulting a second woman in Los Angeles
Schwable was charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault.
A spokesperson with Volusia County schools confirmed that the boy was a seventh-grade student at Southwestern Middle School.
Officials also confirmed that Schwable was currently homeless.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.