'New York has fallen': Mamdani hosts Ramadan iftar — at City Hall

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) is facing scrutiny online after hosting a Ramadan iftar at City Hall. Critics worry this event is a sign of a shift in American culture.

A video of the gathering quickly went viral after it was shared by a purported attendee, who tagged City Hall in the post and called the event an iftar, the evening meal during Ramadan when Muslims break their fast. The video shows Muslim attendees performing prayers, chanting “Allahu Akbar,” and sharing a meal while seated on prayer rugs beneath the U.S. and city flags.

‘Genuinely speechless. Stun locked. We’ve come a long way from 9/11.’

The timing intensified the criticism. Just last weekend, 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi allegedly attempted to detonate explosives as part of a suspected ISIS-inspired terrorist attack outside the mayor’s residence.

Jeremy Carl, a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute and former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of the interior, said of the Mamdani iftar video, “The Great Replacement is happening in front of your eyes.”

Author and news commentator Oli London posted, “New York has fallen.”

Political commentator Jason Jones added, “I can’t believe this is happening in the same city as 9/11. They didn’t even have to fire a single shot.”

The citizen-journalism account Autism Capital posted: “Genuinely speechless. Stun locked. We’ve come a long way from 9/11.”

Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor, has not publicly responded to the criticism. Mamdani’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

