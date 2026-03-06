Jasmine Crockett claims she was ‘targeted’ and cheated out of the Senate by Republicans

Jasmine Crockett has long been a source of entertainment for BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales, who is upset that the congresswoman lost to James Talarico in her bid for a Texas Senate seat.

“We lost Jasmine Crockett. ... I am actually upset about it,” Gonzales says, before playing a clip of Crockett angrily responding to the news that she would not immediately have election results on election night.

“My news is that we’re not going to have election results tonight, in my opinion, based upon what specifically is taking place in Dallas County. Unfortunately, this is what Republicans like to do. And so they specifically targeted Dallas County. And I think we all know why,” Crockett announced while she was waiting for the voting results.

“Maybe I’m the dumb one ... Republicans didn’t vote in the Democrat primary, so I’m unclear on how Republicans cheated. I don’t know, like orange man bad. It must be Donald Trump’s fault,” Gonzales comments, before playing another clip of Crockett’s speech.

“But I can tell you now that people have been disenfranchised,” Crockett said.

After feeling as though she’d been cheated out of the Senate, Crockett is now calling for Americans to “remain resilient” and not allow cheaters to be “rewarded.”

“We encourage each and every one of you to remain resilient. We cannot allow this type of behavior to be rewarded because so long as they know that they can win, even if it means cheating, then they will continue to do it,” Crockett said in another speech.

“Uh, can we get Jasmine’s opinion on the SAVE Act?” Gonzales asks. “Cause like, I don’t know, maybe you guys should all support the SAVE Act and then there will be no more cheating.”

