EXPOSED! Russia hoax emails — and Hillary Clinton

The previously classified, 29-page appendix to the Durham report has never been released — until now.

“So the appendix claimed that Russian hackers obtained emails from Leonard Benardo, who was regional director for Eurasia at the Open Society Foundation, which was of course founded by the one and only George Soros,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“And later, a Clinton campaign adviser ... was linked to this Russia collusion hoax in an email from Benardo. It was sent on July 25, 2023,” Gonzales says.

The email read: “The media analysis on the DNC hacking appears solid. … Julie [Clinton campaign adviser] says it will be a long-term affair to demonize Putin and Trump. Now it is good for a post-convention bounce. … Later the FBI will put more oil into the fire.”

The appendix goes on to explain what the FBI did to put “more oil into the fire.”

“During the first stage of the campaign, due to lack of direct evidence, it was decided to disseminate the necessary information through the FBI-affliated … technical structures … in particular, the CrowdStrike and ThreatConnect companies, from where the information would then be disseminated through leading U.S. publications,” the appendix reads.

“And then, we also have this gem from Hillary Clinton’s people herself. I don’t know why you put this in writing,” Gonzales says.

“HRC [Hillary Rodham Clinton] approved Julie’s idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections. … This should distract people from her own missing email, especially if the affair goes to the Olympic level,” one email read.

“The point is making the Russian play a U.S. domestic issue. Say something like a critical infrastructure threat for the election to feel manic since both POTUS and VPOTUS have acknowledged the fact IC would speed up searching for evidence that is regrettably still unavailable,” another email read.

“And of course, you have, a couple days later, ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ that was created on July 31, 2016,” Gonzales says.

“So the rot goes so deep,” she adds, “and I find myself more and more enraged.”

