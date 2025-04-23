Helpless suburban couple obediently hand over valuables — even clothing — to armed males in front of their home: Doorbell cam

A Ring camera caught the moment when a helpless suburban Chicago couple in front of their own home obediently handed over their valuables — and even their clothing — to armed robbers who rushed them Monday night.

Greg Poulos and Angie Beltsos were walking to their front porch in Glenview around 10 p.m. after dinner in the city when a car pulled up, WBBM-TV reported.

'I was always taught by my father just give whatever they want, give what they want, and your life is far more valuable.'

Police said three males approached them, pulled out guns, and demanded their belongings, the station said.

Beltsos told WBBM she saw one male "running at us pointing a gun, screaming at us to give him everything."

The couple did just that.

Video shows one of the robbers telling them to "give me all that s**t," and Poulos and Beltsos immediately tossed their cell phones and keys to the ground; Beltsos also gave up her purse, the station said.

"You got it. You got it. Here, take it. Take it. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Here, you can have it. Honest to God, guys," Poulos was heard on the clip telling the robbers, WBBM reported.

"I started throwing shoes and coats," Beltsos noted to the station in the aftermath; video shows them both removing their jackets for the crooks.

Poulos told WBBM, "I was always taught by my father just give whatever they want, give what they want, and your life is far more valuable."

The nightmare didn't end there, however.

Video doesn't show that the crooks soon "had us lie down on our stomachs, and pointing guns at us, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, is this how it's going to end today?'" Beltsos recounted to the station, adding that "for a moment, they were standing there, and they ran off."

Police told WBBM the robbers sped out of the neighborhood in a Jaguar SUV, which was later found abandoned and empty in Chicago.

You can view a video report here about the incident.

"People have become much more brazen, and they need to be held accountable," Beltsos added to the station.

Glenview police told WBBM they're talking to other local police departments in an attempt to identify the robbers.

The village of Glenview is about 40 minutes northwest of Chicago and is "one of the best places to live in Illinois," according to Niche. It's also a haven for retirees and boasts "a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks" as well as "highly rated" public schools, Niche adds.

Poulos told the station that people nowadays have "to be vigilant and keep their head on a swivel."

