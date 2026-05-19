MACHO MAN: Javier Bardem calls out Trump's 'toxic masculinity,' 'big balls' at Cannes fest

Actor Javier Bardem is bringing "toxic masculinity" back.

At the Cannes Film Festival Sunday, the Oscar winner revived the oh-so-2021 talking point as way to explain current geopolitical tensions.

'I'm going to bomb the s**t out of you.'

Bardem was at the fest to promote his new Spanish-language flick, "The Beloved," in which he plays an aging film director dealing with his fractured relationship with his daughter.

No country for feminists

The Spanish star, who rocketed to international fame after playing sociopathic killer Anton Chigurh in 2007's "No Country for Old Men," said he had no problem bringing his flawed character to life, thanks to the "toxic masculinity" instilled by his "bad education" in his ultra-macho home country.

I'm 57 years old, coming from a very machista [machismo] country called Spain, where there is an average of two women killed monthly by their ex-husbands or ex-boyfriends, which is horrible. Just that amount of women being murdered, it's unbelievable.

Bardem went on to blame male toxicity for current global tensions involving Israel, Russia, and the United States.

"That problem also goes to Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin and Mr. Netanyahu," he continued, launching into a foul tirade that was anything but gentlemanly.

"The big-balls man saying my d**k, my c**k is bigger than yours, and I'm going to bomb the s**t out of you is a f**king male toxic behavior that is creating thousands of [dead] people. So yeah, we have to talk about it," he urged.

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Facts of fury

Bardem further argued that his country "kind of normalized" male entitlement to the point that everyone takes it for granted. "Are we f**king nuts?" he asked rhetorically.

"We are killing women because some men think they own them. They possess them," he said. The Spaniard then explained that "it's good" that his movie features three women.

Bardem later moved his discussion to Gaza and Palestine, where he said a "genocide has been committed and is still being committed."

"Genocide is a fact," he stated, noting that if you disagree with him you are "pro-genocide."

"You can try to justify it, explain it, that is a fact. ... If you justify it with your silence or with your support, you are pro-genocide. Those are facts for me."

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Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Power play

The "Skyfall" villain thanked the media for giving him the opportunity to speak his mind, which he described as the only "power" that he has.

"My statement is this one ... the power that you all gave me."

Bardem encouraged others to speak out about their beliefs in the hope that it would create "mobilization."

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