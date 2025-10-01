Pete Hegseth SAVES America’s military from woke nonsense

Pete Hegseth’s new title is "secretary of war," and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales doesn’t think the name could be more fitting for the administration's departure from woke nonsense and focus on masculinity in the military, calling it "totally badass."

And after he laid out the administration’s plans for the military, Hegseth proved that he — and Trump’s military — fit the new title perfectly.

“This administration has done a great deal from day one to remove the social justice, politically correct, and toxic ideological garbage that had infected our department, to rip out the politics. No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship. No more division, distraction, or gender delusions. No more debris,” Hegseth said.

But Hegseth didn’t stop there, also addressing the health of men and women in the military.

“This is not about preventing women from serving. We very much value the impact of female troops.

"But when it comes to any job that requires physical power to perform in combat, those physical standards must be high and gender-neutral. If women can make it, excellent. If not, it is what it is,” he said.

“It will also mean that weak men won’t qualify, because we’re not playing games. This is combat. This is life or death,” he added.

Gonzales couldn’t be happier with the Trump administration’s stance on the military, saying that anyone who “feels like this is controversial” deserves to “be laughed off the face of the planet.”

“This should not be controversial. It is not personal. It is just business. The military has one job: to be really strong and really good at protecting our country. That’s it. There’s no time for personal debate or upset feelings about it," Gonzales says.

“It’s despicable what the Biden regime turned our military into,” she adds.

