Hegseth declares war on woke military policies: 'We are done with that s**t'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced another policy shake-up in the department to uproot remaining woke policies that have plagued our military.

Hegseth delivered remarks to hundreds of generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, calling out policies that promote gender diversity rather than military strength and merit.

'This job is life or death. Standards must be met.'

"This administration has done a great deal from day one to remove the social justice, politically correct, and toxic ideological garbage that had infected our department," Hegseth said. "To rip out the politics."

"No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship. No more division, distraction, or gender delusions. No more debris," Hegseth added. "As I said before and will say again, we are done with that s**t."

RELATED: Netanyahu signals support for Trump's latest peace proposal: 'It has to be done'

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Hegseth announced that moving forward, every combat requirement will be enforced to the "highest male standard" to ensure that the American military performs at the highest level. Some of these requirements include a height and weight requirement, biannual physical tests, and rigorous combat training.

"Each service will ensure that every requirement for every combat [military occupational specialty], for every designated combat arms position returns to the highest male standard only," Hegseth said. "Because this job is life or death. Standards must be met."

"Frankly, it's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," Hegseth added. "Likewise, it's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the country and the world. It's a bad look. It is bad. And it's not who we are."

RELATED: Democrats gloss over anti-ICE violence in Portland ahead of Trump's crackdown on 'domestic terrorists'

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

These heightened standards quickly raised questions about women serving in the military. Hegseth maintained that the standards would be enforced across the board, regardless of the gap in biological capabilities between men and women.

"If women can make it, excellent. If not, it is what it is," Hegseth said.

“It will also mean that weak men won't qualify, because we're not playing games.”

“This is combat. This is life or death.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!